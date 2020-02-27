‘Spare me’: Gogglebox star slams Angie

IT SEEMS there's some beef between two Gogglebox stars.

The popular show returned to Foxtel last night for season 11, and saw the households tune into the current season of Ten's Dancing with the Stars, which featured their former cast member, Angie Kent.

Performing the tango, Angie - who has since been eliminated from the dancing show - was praised by all her ex-cast mates except Di, who very clearly wasn't a fan.

"(She was on) Gogglebox, then went to the jungle, then she became the Bachelorette, and now she's a dancing star," Di said sarcastically. "Spare me."

Di is not here for it.

It only went downhill from there, with Di spitting, "She's no dancer, that's for sure."

She then said Kent's score for her performance should be a "three", before the first judge gave Angie a six, to which Di said in disbelief, "Oh come on!"

The next judge gave Angie a seven, leaving Di baffled: "What?! You're blind."

Angie performed the tango in week two of Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Channel 10.

It's not the first time Di, who shares the couch with her husband Mick, has thrown shade at this particular ex-Goggleboxer.

Last year, fans of the show took an issue with Di's "crabby" comments aimed at Angie during an episode of The Bachelorette.

In the first episode, Angie described herself as a "bachelorette up the top, bogan down the bottom" in reference to her stylish top and tracksuit pants.

Watching with an annoyed face, Di said, "Darling, you're bo …" before stopping and saying, "I won't comment on that."

Mick and Di. Picture: Foxtel

As Angie spoke to host Osher Gunsberg about her roles being reversed from her days watching the TV, Di rolled her eyes and said, "Oh my god, can we get on with it."

Former model Di, who has been married to her husband for more than 50 years, was making horrified faces throughout the episode, crying "oh my god" and "oh no" as suitors introduced themselves.

Users on social media were quick to call out Di for her comments, pointing out she behaved the same way when Angie appeared on I'm A Celeb! in 2019.