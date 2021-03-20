Menu
The man told police if he’d wanted his girlfriend dead he would have pushed her off the top of Calton Hill in her wheelchair.
Crime

Sparkie tells girlfriend ‘I should just f..king kill you’

Kristen Camp
20th Mar 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 2:06 PM
A full-time electrician described by police as "argumentative" and "short-tempered" was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court this week for contacting his ex-partner and saying he should kill her.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to breaching a temporary domestic violence order put in place on December 15.

Using his sister's phone, the man called his ex and during the conversation he said, "I should just f..king kill you," the court heard.

It heard he also sent multiple text messages to the victim, trying to make arrangements for the return of his personal items.

When speaking with police he was "argumentative" and "short-tempered", saying, "If I wanted to kill her I would've pushed her off the top of Calton Hill in her wheelchair and let it go."

Solicitor Bernard Bradley told the court it was his client's first breach of a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the man's behaviour was "outrageous conduct".

"You can't go around like that, whether you're 28, 18 or 68, you should know that," Mr Fowler said.

Mr Fowler fined him $600 fine and a conviction was recorded.

