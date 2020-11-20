Menu
Aussies love to hate the many faces of Virat Kohli.
Cricket

Special broadcast: India tour preview

20th Nov 2020 10:06 AM

With Virat Kohli's India in town, get ready for one of the most exciting summers of cricket in recent history.

And Fox Sports has you covered all the way.

The series kicks off with an exciting three-game ODI series, which starts with two games at the SCG on Friday, November 27 and Sunday, November 29 before winding up Canberra's Manuka Oval on Wednesday, December 2.

 

The ONLY place to watch every single match of India's Tour of Australia is on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

It then continues with a three-gane T20 set, this time kicking off at Manuka O

 

The summer of cricket officially kicks off today
val on Friday, December 4 before heading back to Sydney for two games on Sunday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 8.

Then it's the long-awaited four-game Test series, with Adelaide (virus pending), Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane set to host matches.

Fox and Kayo will be covering every game of the tour.

During today's launch at Fox, Brendon Julian and Mel Jones will be joined in-studio by Mark Waugh and Kerry O'Keeffe, with crosses to Adam Gilchrist, Pat Cummins, Isa Guha, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

They will also preview the Big Bash League beginning Thursday, December 10, with Fox Cricket the only place to watch every ball, and the WBBL Finals also Live from Wednesday, November 25.

Originally published as Special broadcast: India tour preview

