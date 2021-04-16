‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

What was meant to be a special night out for a newly reconciled couple ended in disaster, landing a South Burnett man in court. File Photo.

What was meant to be a “special night” out in Brisbane for a South Burnett couple ended in disaster, as celebratory drinks turned into a guilty plea before the Nanango Magistrates Court.

Returning to a hotel room after a night of drinking, the defendant, 37, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with contravening a domestic violence order after he pulled his ex partner off the bed by her legs, causing her to hit her head.

Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said the night began at a Brisbane nightclub, where both parties consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

“They were separated for some time during the early hours,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

“The informant said the defendant at some stage has approached her and called her a slut.

“And he called her a slut the whole drive home.”

Upon returning to the hotel, Sergeant Gangemi said while the aggrieved was lying on the bed the defendant grabbed her by the ankles and pulled her toward him, causing her to hit her head on the side of the bed.

“She packed her bags and left. Police were called,” he said.

The defendant told police they were very drunk at the time of the incident, and while he admitted to pulling her off the bed, said there was no intention to hurt her.

According to Jay Rose of Rose Gold Legal, who was representing the defendant, the intention upon returning to the hotel room was to have sexual intercourse, which “went badly wrong”.

Ms Rose said the two had previously split over a property-related dispute and were celebrating their reconciliation with a “special night out”.

“Since this incident, and previous to this incident, there’ve been some ongoing tensions and issues with respect to the division of property issues,” Ms Rose said.

“And on this occasion, they had recently broken up, reconciled, and agreed to a special night out in Brisbane, which turned into not so much of a special night out.”

Prior to the offending, Ms Rose said both parties became heavily intoxicated, with the defendant having consumed about five Coronas and then six to eight Jack Daniels with the aggrieved.

“His instructions are that it was a misadventure rather than any intentional actions, and once she bumped her head as a result of his actions, that's when they ceased having any contact with each other,” Ms Rose said.

“His instructions are that it was intended for them to have intercourse, however that went badly wrong.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined the defendant $300, which was referred to SPER, and extended the domestic violence order to August 2024.

“I do see this as the unintended consequence of too much drinking,“ Magistrate Sinclair said.

No conviction was recorded.