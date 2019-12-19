Speed that lost learner driver 10 demerit points

The Ballogie learner driver who was caught speeding, wasn’t displaying his L plates either.

The Ballogie learner driver who was caught speeding, wasn’t displaying his L plates either.

A LEARNER driver decided to travel more than 50km/h over the speed limit, a decision that cost him 10 demerit points on his licence.

The Dalby Road Policing Unit was conducting a mobile radar in Ballogie and detected the driver along Chinchilla-Wondai Rd, on Sunday, December 15.

Police recorded the Ballogie driver travelling at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was not displaying his L plates.

He received total fines of $1458, 10 demerit points and six months off the road.