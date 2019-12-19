Speed that lost learner driver 10 demerit points
A LEARNER driver decided to travel more than 50km/h over the speed limit, a decision that cost him 10 demerit points on his licence.
The Dalby Road Policing Unit was conducting a mobile radar in Ballogie and detected the driver along Chinchilla-Wondai Rd, on Sunday, December 15.
Police recorded the Ballogie driver travelling at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.
He was not displaying his L plates.
He received total fines of $1458, 10 demerit points and six months off the road.