Speeding mum rams into farm fences with police in pursuit

A KINGAROY woman has angered two farmers after she crashed into their fences while driving unlicensed and speeding.

Lila Kay Burnette, 34, faced Murgon Magistrates Court on three charges, including disobeying the speed limit, driving without due care or attention, and driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the defendant was detected around 1.34pm on April 1, driving along Chinchilla Wondai Rd.

It was alleged Burnette was travelling around 127km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The court heard after the defendant was detected, an officer flashed his front head lights to grab her attention, stating he didn’t have sufficient time to activate his emergency lights.

Court documents indicated police had attempted to catch up to Burnette, when she turned onto J Hunters Rd.

“Police were not able to get close enough to activate their emergency lights,” Sgt Stevens said.

“Three kilometres along the road police saw she came to a stop in the paddock, where they ascertained she drove about 33m through two barbed wire fences and scrub, before coming to a stop.”

The court heard after police checked to see if she was injured, Burnette stated her learner drivers permit had expired.

READ MORE:

Man charged with drink driving without leaving home

RECAP: South Burnett’s biggest crime stories in July

Witnesses located for Burnett farmer sexual assault

When asked about her driving she said she didn’t see the police flash their lights, and was on the way to her parents place, Sgt Stevens told the court.

“When asked about the collision, she said she was going fast along the dirt road, and tried to correct the vehicle,” he said.

“She’s then overcorrected, and crashed.”

Duty lawyer Jay Rose said the defendant was a mother of five, saying this was a case of “panic”, and acknowledged she was speeding.

Ms Rose went on to tell the court her client had made full admissions to police, having no history before the courts since 2016.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Burnette he acknowledged her early plea of guilty, however she did have a history of driving too fast.

“You’ve shown to yourself and everybody listening that driving 127km/h on a dirt road is fraught with danger,” he said.

“Fortunately it was only to yourself, and there will be consequences in damages to your car, and to a couple of angry farmers who will need help to fix their fence.”

Taking that into account and her family responsibilities, she was fined $600 for all three charges, and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.