Speeding, unregistered driver almost slams into playground

FORTUNATE WEATHER: Mundubbera police said they avoided tragedy over the weekend after an unaccompanied L driver nearly drove into a playground on Lyons St. Picture: Contributed

AN UNACCOMPANIED learner driver has been stung with $2362 of fines after nearly driving into a playground in Mundubbera.

Mundubbera officer in charge sergeant Dan Clarke said police were conducting a patrol on Strathdee St on July 26 around 4.13pm, when they spotted a 19-year-old man driving a white ute.

“It will be alleged the vehicle was driving erratically, and crossed over a traffic island on one occasion, while allegedly exceeding the speed limit in a 40km/h zone,” he said.

The white ute came to a stop metres from a Mundubbera playground. Picture: Contributed

“The car then lost control, and crashed into the grounds of Archer Park, and slid to a halt into the Mundubbera pool building.”

Police intercepted the vehicle, when the driver spun his wheels backwards in an attempt to leave the park.

The driver then stopped the vehicle metres from a playground, and surrendered himself to police.

“A check of the car revealed it was unregistered, uninsured, with no registration plates fitted,” Sgt Clarke said.

“It was then revealed he was a learner driver who was unaccompanied, with no L plates displayed.”

The man was issued with six infringement notices on the spot, which included careless driving, driving uninsured, unregistered, driving with no L plates, and driving unaccompanied.

He was then issued with a speeding fine for driving 60km/h in a 40km/h zone.

Mundubbera police said they avoided tragedy over the weekend. Picture: Contributed

Sgt Clarke said it was lucky it had rained only minutes prior, contributing to no foot traffic in the park.

“If there wasn’t any rain that afternoon it could’ve been a completely different story,” he said.

“It was extremely fortunate that this didn’t end differently.”