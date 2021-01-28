Speedway recognised for stunning contribution to community

Kingaroy Speedway was celebrated for its incredible economic contribution to the South Burnett region. Photo/Deb Frecklington.

Despite being forced to slam the breaks on its major event of the year - the 2021 King’s Royal - the efforts of the hardworking team behind South Burnett Speedway Club have not gone unnoticed.

Taking out the South Burnett Community Organisation of the year at the Australia Day Awards today in Wondai, Kingaroy Speedway’s Tanya Barron said she could not be more proud of the team.

“It’s quite an honour to receive the award. There were so many wonderful community organisations nominated alongside us for that award, so we feel really proud and very humbled that we received it,” she said.

“When we first started again in October, I wasn’t sure of what crowds we were going to get. People were still quite wary of it all.

“But we followed all the guidelines and we’ve been well supported during this time. It’s still going, we’re far from the end of it, but I think people are supporting the community groups.”

Ms Barron said the speedway is of enormous economic importance to the region, bringing competitors and spectators from around the state and country to the South Burnett every month.

“Economically I think the speedway brings a lot to the South Burnett area,” Ms Barron said.

“We try to have a meet every month, but our main meet is the one we have every year on Australia Day. We couldn’t have it this year, but it typically brings thousands of people to town,” she said.

“They travel here every month and stay overnight for the bigger meets. They spend money, eat out, and visit places in the South Burnett, so what the speedway brings to the region every year is quite phenomenal.

“And people are gobsmacked when we tell them how much it costs our little club to put on this event.”

The award was collected on behalf of the club by Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington, who has been a vital supporter of the Speedway for many years.

“We were very grateful for Deb Frecklington to collect our award on our behalf,” Ms Barron said.

“She’s been a very big supporter of our club for a long time and if she’s in town for our Australia Day event she always comes out to support us.”