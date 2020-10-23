Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was shocked when her beloved dog was bitten by an eastern brown and left fighting for life.
A woman was shocked when her beloved dog was bitten by an eastern brown and left fighting for life.
News

Spoodle lucky to be alive after eastern brown snake attack

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Dec 2020 7:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After living in Boondall for 17 years and never seeing a snake, a resident was shocked when her beloved dog was bitten by an eastern brown and left fighting for life in the backyard.

On Saturday morning, Julie Thomas was about to give a treat to her three dogs when she noticed her three-year-old Spoodle, Gypsi, had a metre-long brown snake in her mouth.

"I got my kids to put the dogs inside and I put a bucket over the snake, which was injured because Gypsi had bitten it," Ms Thomas told The Courier-Mail.

Gypsi was taken to the Animal Emergency Services at Kedron. Picture: Supplied
Gypsi was taken to the Animal Emergency Services at Kedron. Picture: Supplied

"Gypsi had collapsed on her bed and her bowels had moved, and I knew straight away she had been bitten after I saw that.

"She couldn't stand up on all fours either.

"I was frantic, usually with things like this I just freeze, and my husband is away and he is our rock who fixes everything - I just thought of Gypsi and how I didn't want to lose her."

Ms Thomas rushed Gypsi to the Animal Emergency Services hospital at Kedron, where the veterinarians gave her two rounds of antivenom and she was hospitalised overnight, miraculously making a full recovery.

"She was very lucky, they said she was one of the positive outcomes they've had," Ms Thomas said.

Gypsi the Spoodle recovering from a brown snake bite. Picture: Supplied
Gypsi the Spoodle recovering from a brown snake bite. Picture: Supplied

 

The Thomas family have lived at Boondall for 17-years and it's the first brown snake they have encountered in their backyard.

Ms Thomas has urged other locals in the area to spring clean their backyards to ensure it's not an attraction for snakes this summer.

"I would recommend making sure your backyard is clean, don't have any clutter or hidey holes. Check piles of wood, that's what they love hiding in," she said.

"Gypsi is slowly getting her energy back, she is resting more often than she usually does and getting very spoilt."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Spoodle lucky to be alive after eastern brown snake attack

The eastern brown snake. Pic: Supplied
The eastern brown snake. Pic: Supplied
snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        Premium Content ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        News A NANANGO family has lost trust in the mental health system after they say several help seeking attempts were not taken seriously in the period leading up...

        $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        Premium Content $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        News The Lockyer council endorsed the business case for a new water pipeline through the...

        When the region can expect more rain after damaging storms

        Premium Content When the region can expect more rain after damaging storms

        Weather Afternoon storms brought an end to heatwave conditions, but left SES crews with a...

        Burnett police target dangerous drivers this Christmas

        Premium Content Burnett police target dangerous drivers this Christmas

        Crime BURNETT police will come down hard on dangerous drivers over the Christmas period...