Sport journo’s top 10 sports movies of all time

SPORT is postponed across the region and athletes are facing hours of unwanted downtime.

To help, I have compiled a list of my top 10 sports movies to keep you busy until sport gets back underway.

10. I, Tonya (2018)

The story of Tonya Harding has to be one of the most sensational scandals in sports history and this movie captures it all.

After being the first female figure skater to land a triple axel in competition, Harding’s career was derailed when she was caught up in an assault case where hit men were hired to break her teammates leg.

9. Bad News Bears (1976)

The 80s and 90s was a time where kids sports movies boomed and the Bad News Bears was partly to blame.

The story of an underdog team of baseballers coached by a ex-minor-league player and a pool cleaner, going on to qualify for the championship captured hearts around the world.

8. Green Street Hooligans (2005)

A story of loyalty, trust and the sometimes brutal consequences of living close to the edge, that gives an insight into the life of football hooliganism.

7. Dogtown and the Z boys (2001)

The story of the birth of skateboarding.

Skateboarding's rise to mainstream population came from the humble beginnings of a group of eight teenagers in Dogtown, Santa Monica.

This movie follows the lives of these kids from broken homes, surfing in the morning and skating empty pools in the afternoon.

6. Moneyball (2011)

A classic story of someone taking on the system.

Brad Pitt stars as Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland A’s who is forced to assemble a team on a tight budget.

He goes against all the fundamentals and challenges baseballs conventional way of thinking.

5. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in the true story of visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby.

The movie tells the story of Caroll Shelby and extraordinary British driver Ken Mills, who battle their own personal demons, the laws of physics, and corporate interference to create a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company.

4. Rocky (1976)

It’s hard to go past rocky.

The story of an amateur boxer from Philadelphia who lands a surprise shot at fighting for the heavyweight title.

3. Invictus (2009)

Another remarkable true story, Invictus tells the story of how Nelson Mandela teamed up with the captain of South Africa’s rugby team to help unite Africa.

Mandela believes he can bring people together through sport and therefore gets around South Africa’s rugby team as they make a run at the 1995 World Cup Championship.

2. Creed (2015)

A highly successful spin off of The Rock franchise, Creed Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), attempts to follow in his fathers footsteps and become a boxing legend.

Creed travels to Philadelphia to find his late father’s nemesis-turned-best friend, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), in order to recruit him as a trainer.

1. Free Solo (2019)

Alex Honnold defies the current understanding of human physical and mental potential with his perfection or death attempt to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Honnold’s 3000ft ascent has been celebrated as one of the greatest athletic achievements in history.

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo captures Honnold’s account on what it took to achieve his life long dream.