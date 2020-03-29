SPORTFIRST adapting and supporting local businesses

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Cathy Goodhew from local business SPORTFIRST with her employee Chloe Sims. Photo: Madeline Grace

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Cathy Goodhew from local business SPORTFIRST with her employee Chloe Sims. Photo: Madeline Grace

SPORTFIRST, like most local businesses, has felt the affects of the ongoing threat of coronavirus – and despite this, the owners have found ways to adapt and stay positive.

Kingaroy local and small business owner Cathy Goodhew said they plan on keeping their store doors open for as long as possible.

“We’ve lost a lot of business but at least we can still stay open,” Mrs Goodhew said.

“Not all other local small businesses can say the same.

“So we are very grateful for that.”

While their doors are still open, sales have gone down.

“Winter sports is usually our biggest season of the year and now all of those sports have been cancelled.

“Usually we’d have touch, league, soccer, AFL, little athletics, school sports, and more to cater for this time of year.”

Despite already having ordered all of their stock for sports no longer going ahead, Mrs Goodhew has turned her focus to trying to help locals stay active and healthy while social distancing from their homes.

“It’s still as important as ever to make sure you’re staying active,” she said.

“Especially with all of this stress.

“Staying active is a way of looking after yourself. It’s good for your physical and mental health.

“I think it’s extra important for kids. They are so intuitive and can feel everything’s not quite right.

“So why not buy them a few balls and a goal set to help keep them active and happy?

“We’ve got plenty of active wear, good running and gym shoes, and sports equipment that can be used from home.

“We’re also doing our best to get more home gym equipment in.”

Mrs Goodhew said she’s also doing her best to support local businesses and encouraged others to do the same.

“I’m buying a coffee out everyday while I can,” she said.

“We’re getting takeout from local pubs a few times a week.

“And most importantly we’re sharing local businesses content on social media.

“So even if I can’t afford to buy anything now, someone else might see it and buy something.

“It all counts and in times like these all we have as a local community is each other.”