Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison’s involvment in a spending scandal that has already cost him a minister will be front and centre in an investigation driven by the Opposition.
Scott Morrison’s involvment in a spending scandal that has already cost him a minister will be front and centre in an investigation driven by the Opposition.
Politics

Sports rorts focus on PM in new probe

by Jade Gailberger
5th Feb 2020 7:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new probe has been launched into the $100 million sports grants scandal by Labor.

Senate crossbenchers and the Greens yesterday supported an inquiry that will investigate the Prime Minister's involvement.

Former sport minister Bridget McKenzie resigned on Sunday following an investigation by Scott Morrison's former chief of staff, Phil Gaetjens, in his role as secretary of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time today. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time today. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

The new probe will be the third time the community sport infrastructure program comes under the microphone, after a damning report from the Auditor-General revealed the Coalition favoured clubs in target seats.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said a Senate inquiry with the power to call witnesses and require documents would "enable a thorough investigation of what roles Bridget McKenzie, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and any external parties may have played in the Morrison Government's sports rorts scandal".

Mr Albanese has also called on Scott Morrison to fund all projects recommended for a grant by Sport Australia.

In South Australia, Lobethal Tennis Club missed out on a $3372 grant.

Club Treasurer Di Farrell called on the Opposition to stop the "political ping pong". "What the inquiry is actually doing is prolonging it (reforms)," Ms Farrell said.

She called for the probe to be resolved quickly so that sports clubs could get grants.

"It's not about politics, it's about sport," Ms Farrell said.

anthony albanese inquiry scott morrison sport rorts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COOL SCHOOL? Classes still waiting for aircon

        premium_icon COOL SCHOOL? Classes still waiting for aircon

        News Eleven South Burnett Schools are still waiting for their classrooms to be airconditioned as promised.

        Full circle for NRL legend at South Burnett school

        premium_icon Full circle for NRL legend at South Burnett school

        Rugby League NRL legends visit schools in the South Burnett to deliver a positive message ahead...

        Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        premium_icon Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        News ‘The more information, and the more times it is repeated, the more common knowledge...

        Young artist’s design to be used across the South Burnett

        premium_icon Young artist’s design to be used across the South Burnett

        News The student’s artwork will feature on the leading promotional material for an...