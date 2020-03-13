St John’s celebrates much loved author with arty fun

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR SEUSS: Lucy Bennett with her picture of The Cat in The Hat. Picture: contributed

IF THE legendary Dr Seuss was still with us he would have just celebrated his 116th birthday.

To mark the momentous occasion and celebrate one of their favourite authors, the St Johns Grade 2 class were hard at work recreating their own versions of the comical Cat in the Hat – and they’re true masterpieces.

Art Teacher Eureka Coetzee was in charge of the fun and quirky project.

“I cannot imagine teaching art in my room without bringing in some history as well as literature,” Mrs Coetzee said.

“It just completes the triangle in my room.

“I gave the Year 2 students their choice of Dr Suess characters but they voted to draw the Cat in the Hat and we decided to draw him as a more comical figure.

“I provided some step-by-step instructions to help some of the less confident kids but not one of the drawings turned out the same.

“Then on top of the black, white and red we introduced primary colours because it also happened to be Piet Mondrian’s birthday last week and he just works in primary colours. “What an amazing place the art room was!

“I think Dr Suess stands the test of time because he’s just so alive and he talks to kids, from the tiniest kids, right up to adults who love to read his books too.”

As well as teaching Art during class time Mrs Coetzee also runs a weekly lunchtime Art Club for students from Gear 1 to Gear 9.

“It’s really crazy! We always get at least 30 students and because there’s not really room for more I end up having to turn some away,” she said.

“Whether we’re making fairies for the Kingaroy Library, or special gifts for mothers we always have a fabulous time.

“On Valentines Day we made hearts until they were coming out of our ears!”