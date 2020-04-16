Menu
Students at St John's, like River, who regularly use iPads in class will have the option of borrowing an iPad to allow their learning to continue at home. Photo: Nancy Jayde Photography
News

St John’s gives kids laptops to learn from home

Madeline Grace
16th Apr 2020 12:26 PM | Updated: 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY'S St John's Lutheran School is gearing up to provide students in need with Chromebooks and iPads to make the transition to learning from home that little bit easier.

This comes after the State Government's decision to close Queensland State Schools for the first five weeks of Term 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

St John's Lutheran School principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said the school had been preparing for the possibility of a partial lockdown for some weeks now.

"Like many schools across the state, we anticipated this announcement and have been working hard to ensure the transition to home-learning is as straightforward as possible for our families," Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

"We'll be using a variety of digital platforms to engage with students and we're making Chromebooks and iPads available to students who may not have a computer at home.

"Our teaching staff have embraced the opportunity to think outside the box and ensure our students continue to learn and thrive despite the disruption," she said.

"Our PE teacher Graeme Moseling has already engaged students in a digital inter-house walking challenge and there are plans in the pipeline for a virtual crazy hair day.

"This is not a situation we could have anticipated at the start of 2020 but I am so grateful for our school community and the way we work together to support each other.

"I'm also excited for the opportunities home-learning will bring for increased collaboration between teachers and parents."

