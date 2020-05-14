St John’s kids back at school playing with peers

BACK TO SCHOOL: St Johns Year 1 students Josh, Matilda, and Chloe are excited to be back and playing with their friends. Photo: Madeline Grace

BACK TO SCHOOL: St Johns Year 1 students Josh, Matilda, and Chloe are excited to be back and playing with their friends. Photo: Madeline Grace

THIS week some students have finally returned to school after having a few weeks of learning from home during the pandemic.

Local schools have said this has been an exciting time for them and for their students.

Prep, Year 1, and Year 12 students have been the first year levels to return to their school campuses.

St John’s has their preps and year 1 students back at their Kingaroy campus.

We caught up with three St John’s year one students.

BACK TO SCHOOL: St Johns Year 1 students Josh, Chloe, and Matilda are excited to be back and playing with their friends. Photo: Madeline Grace

Josh, Chloe, and Matilda all said they were incredibly excited to be back at school.

Matilda said she missed her teachers.

“We have the best teacher ever,” she said.

“I really missed Miss C.

“I also missed playing with my friends.

“And I missed having lunch with my friends.

“Working from home was okay though because I got to have a hot chocolate whenever I needed one to warm up.”

Josh said he missed his friends the most while learning from home.

“I’m excited because I get to see my classmates and I get to play with them again,” he said.

“My favourite is to play in the sticks.

“The stick area is where we get to build cubbies.

“I also like digging holes in the sandpit and sometimes even making sand castles with my friends.

“It’s lots of fun being back and we built a cubby in the sticks yesterday at lunch.”

PLAY TIME: St Johns Year 1 students Josh, Matilda, and Chloe are excited to be back at school. Photo: Madeline Grace

Josh said learning from home wasn’t all bad though.

“I got to see my mum,” he said.

“She’s the best.”

Chloe’s mum is an essential worker and teaches at St Johns, so she has been at school this entire time.

“I like having my friends back,” she said.

“It was lonely without them all. I missed them.

“We also get to go to the library now.

“There’s a tent in the library which I like to read in and play in.”