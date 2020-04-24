St John’s virtual house sport running challenge

RAIL TRAIL: St Johns student Olivia Slater clocking up the kilometres along the rail trail. (Picture: Contributed)

AS STUDENTS are forced to stay home for the first five weeks of term two, St Johns sports co-ordinator Graeme Moseling has come up with an new way to hold inter-house sports challenges.

Students and families will battle it out through a virtual challenge where students run or walk, logging kilometres through the Strava app.

Each week the house with the highest collective total of kilometres will be crowned winners.

Moseling said it’s a great way to keep the students active through isolation.

“We will be running a virtual house challenge for the first five weeks of term one, where students run or walk on Strava,” Moseling said.

“Every kilometre goes towards a total for each house and the house with the highest total by the end of the week wins for the week.

“We have had a massive response from the students and in the first week had over 70 families participate for a total of over 500km.”

HOUSE CHALLENGE: Elliana Hyde putting in the hard yards in the St Johns inter-house virtual challenge. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Somerset took out week one of competition, walking well over 200km, with Wivenhoe in second and Boondooma in third.

Moseling said week two has been even bigger, and believes it will continue to grow.

“As of Wednesday we had almost 100 families sign up and walk over 250 kilometres,’ Moseling said.

“It can be tough for students to get out and be active so this competition helps promote that.

“We have had messages from a number of families saying they have never walked as a family and now thanks to this challenge they are.”

Wivenhoe took an early lead in week two of competition, sitting 25km clear of Somerset and Boondooma.