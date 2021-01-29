St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

St John's Lutheran have welcomed new teachers Shania Craven, Rosanne Ross, Dominique Cusack, Chloe Rickard and Jess McNamara to the family. Photo/St John's Lutheran.

St John’s Lutheran School Kingaroy has welcomed five new teachers and additional support staff to the school to keep pace with a surge in student enrolments.

St John’s Principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said many of the new students were from families who had recently moved to the area.

“Our phones were running hot with enrolment enquiries during the school holidays, and we’re excited to be welcoming so many new faces into our classrooms this week,” she said.

The schools new teachers include Year One teacher Jess McNamara, Year Two teacher Shania Craven, Year Five teacher Dominique Cusack and Chloe Rickard, a former St John’s student who recently moved back to Australia after teaching in Moscow for several years. Ms Rickard will be teaching across several classes.

Ms Bjelke-Petersen said she was also pleased to welcome several new teacher aides and Rosanne Ross, who recently moved to Kingaroy from Narrabri in New South Wales to join the school’s Learning Support Centre.

“Rosanne has many years of experience working for Lutheran schools and we’re very glad she’s part of our teaching team this year at St John’s,” she said.

Deb Kerr, who has worked as a teacher aide at the school since 2013, will also be returning to full time teaching in the Year 1 classrooms.

“Last year brought many COVID-related challenges but 2021 represents a fresh start and we’re excited about what the next 12 months may bring,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

St John’s Lutheran School began in 1989 with just 26 students and has now grown to almost 440 students from Prep to Year 9.

All new staff will be officially inducted during a special ceremony on Monday February 1, 2021.