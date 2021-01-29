Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St John's Lutheran have welcomed new teachers Shania Craven, Rosanne Ross, Dominique Cusack, Chloe Rickard and Jess McNamara to the family. Photo/St John's Lutheran.
St John's Lutheran have welcomed new teachers Shania Craven, Rosanne Ross, Dominique Cusack, Chloe Rickard and Jess McNamara to the family. Photo/St John's Lutheran.
Education

St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

Holly Cormack
29th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

St John’s Lutheran School Kingaroy has welcomed five new teachers and additional support staff to the school to keep pace with a surge in student enrolments.

St John’s Principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said many of the new students were from families who had recently moved to the area.

“Our phones were running hot with enrolment enquiries during the school holidays, and we’re excited to be welcoming so many new faces into our classrooms this week,” she said.

The schools new teachers include Year One teacher Jess McNamara, Year Two teacher Shania Craven, Year Five teacher Dominique Cusack and Chloe Rickard, a former St John’s student who recently moved back to Australia after teaching in Moscow for several years. Ms Rickard will be teaching across several classes.

Ms Bjelke-Petersen said she was also pleased to welcome several new teacher aides and Rosanne Ross, who recently moved to Kingaroy from Narrabri in New South Wales to join the school’s Learning Support Centre.

“Rosanne has many years of experience working for Lutheran schools and we’re very glad she’s part of our teaching team this year at St John’s,” she said.

Deb Kerr, who has worked as a teacher aide at the school since 2013, will also be returning to full time teaching in the Year 1 classrooms.

“Last year brought many COVID-related challenges but 2021 represents a fresh start and we’re excited about what the next 12 months may bring,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

St John’s Lutheran School began in 1989 with just 26 students and has now grown to almost 440 students from Prep to Year 9.

All new staff will be officially inducted during a special ceremony on Monday February 1, 2021.

south burnett education st john’s lutheran school kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Premium Content South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Community Nine new Aussie citizens were welcomed to the lucky land at Kingaroy’s 2021 Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court