St Mary’s celebrates and recognises girl power

GIRL POWER: St Mary's women came together for an International Women's Day morning tea. Photo: St Mary's

TO CELEBRATE International Women’s Day, all St Mary’s Catholic College female students and staff got together for a morning tea.

The high school girls made the effort of collecting the primary school girls, walking them over and looking after them for the duration of the event.

School captain Elizabeth Watson was MC for the event.

The morning tea was opened with a prayer by Stephani Barnes and a welcome to country from their school indigenous participation officer and famous artist Aunty Niketa Law.

Principal Carmel O’Brien then spoke briefly to the girls.

St Mary’s female staff baked a massive shared table of food – and it was enough to feed every girl there.

Dance teacher and resident DJ Jessica Cunningham organised a girl-power play list for the girls to dance along to.

Some of the senior girls even treated the all-female crowd to a life musical performance.

The morning tea was organised by Bronwyn Martoo and their campus minister Megan Schick.

Mrs Martoo said it was a great day for everyone.

“Everyone had a great time and it was so wonderful to see the big girls sitting with the little girls for the whole of morning tea,” Mrs Martoo said.

“They are wonderful role models to the younger students.

“It is one of most beautiful parts of attending a Prep to Year 12 College.

“College captain Elizabeth Watson has attended Saint Mary’s since Prep and so events like this must be so very special for students like her.”

Elizabeth said, to her, it was a great chance to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women and girls in her school community.

“Together we embraced our diversity of strong women, plus celebrated our unique and beautiful qualities, characteristics and experiences,” Elizabeth said.

“We all reflected on the quote by Coco Chanel, A girl should be two things, who and what she wants.

“A massive shout out to Mrs Langford-Martoo and Miss Schick who did a fabulous job in organising the event. It was lovely!”