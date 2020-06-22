St Mary’s celebrates indigenous culture with new mural

Saint Mary's welcomed Fr Chukwudi to our whole College assembly on Tuesday, where the indigenous mural, created by Aunty Nikki was blessed and opened. Photo: St Mary's

JUST in time for Reconciliation Week St Mary’s Catholic College in Kingaroy has blessed a brand new mural painted by Aunty Nikki.

St Mary’s Principal Carmel O’Brien said last week was a time for the school to reflect on the history of their country and the stories that have impacted our first nations people, as part of Reconciliation Week.

“We are truly blessed and enriched by the commitment of our local Wakka Wakka

peoples and all indigenous families who entrust us with their children to be educated

here at Saint Mary’s Catholic College,” she said.

“We have the wonderful Aunty Nikki who is our in-house, residential artist and indigenous liaison officer.

“Aunty Nikki comes from the well-respected Law family and her dad is the wise elder, Uncle Eric and her beautiful mum, Aunty Shirley.”

Saint Mary’s welcomed Fr Chukwudi to their whole College assembly on Tuesday June 16.

“The indigenous mural, created by Aunty Nikki was blessed and opened,” Principal O’Brien said.

Aunty Nikki shared with us some words about her new mural.

“This mural is my interpretation of our surroundings here on Wakka Wakka country,” she said.

“The top left hand corner pays homage to Cherbourg. There are 5 lines which

reminds us that Cherbourg was created by 5 tribes.

Saint Mary's welcomed Fr Chukwudi to our whole College assembly on Tuesday, where the indigenous mural, created by Aunty Nikki was blessed and opened. Photo: St Mary's

“Farming is an important way of life here so that needed to be on the mural.

“Water plays an important role in my culture and we are blessed to have many rivers, and dams in our local area.

“I included a Bora ring because in my culture they are special places and we are lucky

to have a few Bora rings locally.

“The Traditional Aboriginal Symbol in the bottom left hand corner is what we do here at school sharing, listening and learning.

“And the circles represent the students and staff at Saint Mary’s.”