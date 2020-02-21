St Mary’s giving back to the local community

EVERY year, year 12 students at St Mary’s Catholic College in Kingaroy have the opportunity to volunteer their time in the community.

This year once a month the school has taken over preparing, cooking, and serving up hot meals at Danny’s Diner.

Megan Schick, the campus minister, has been involved in organising the program and said she believed it was beneficial for both their students and the wider community.

“It’s a really great idea in my opinion,” Miss Schick said.

“It’s been going on for years so it’s something each year level kind of inherits.

“But I think it’s a great program and gives our students the option to give back to our community.”

HELPING HANDS: Sophie Weir and Jordyn Soley from St Mary's Catholic College volunteering at Danny's Diner.

Miss Schick said the program is encouraged but not compulsory.

“We give them the option to come and volunteer if they want to,” she said.

“Last week on Tuesday night we had some girls who came by the United Church in town to help prepare and cook meals at around 4.30pm.

“They then hung around to serve the meals and help clean up.

“It was really lovely to watch them interacting with the residents and community members who were there.”

Last week four out of the 31 year 12 students at St Mary’s sacrificed their time to put themselves out in the community, and do something not for themselves for an evening.

These students were Devyn Pomerenke, Sophie Weir, Elizabeth Watson, and Jordyn Soley.

Sophie said really enjoyed herself and would be keen to do something like that again.

“Everyone was really nice and welcoming and it was just a lot of fun,” she said.

“It was a great opportunity to get out into the wider community and give back.

“Which is something I think is really important.

“It was also just a really nice way to spend an evening while also doing some good.”