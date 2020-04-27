St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

SAINT Mary’s Catholic College in Kingaroy students made the effort to commemorate Anzac Day this year the best they could during the global pandemic.

School captains Elizabeth Watson and Kyron Clegg worked with staff to create a video addressing the importance of Anzac Day and the Anzac spirit.

Elizabeth discussed the true nature of the Anzac legend and said despite the harsh and terrible conditions, the acts of courage and bravery exhibited from every man and woman continued to be the fabric of our society.

“Mateship, grit and determination is embedded in the Australian identity and is closely linked to the Anzac spirit. Anzac Day, is not just a public holiday, but a time to honour and celebrate,” she said.

“It is a day to honour each and every one who put their lives on the line for our country, Australia.

“Additionally, it is a time to reflect and acknowledge all who served. Without the ultimate and supreme sacrifice, we wouldn’t be the country or community we are today.”

Elizabeth also shared some of her personal connections to Anzac Day.

“I am fortunate enough to experience reading my relatives’ letters sent home from the front and my great grandparents telling me about their experiences,” she said.

“They spoke of a great adventure, places they had been and their eagerness to fight alongside their mates.

“They also wrote about what they missed; their parents, family and friends. Furthermore, my great grandmother was deployed to Archerfield to assemble aircraft.

“This is only my story. They were just like us typical young Australians, and only few years older than Kyron and I.

“Any serviceman or woman are certainly legends! Together, we won’t let them be forgotten and we should be proud.”

ANZAC DAY: St Mary's school captains Elizabeth Watson and Kyron Clegg. Photo: St Mary's

Kyron explained the significance of Anzac Day and how we come together as a nation to pay our respects and honour our veterans and fallen soldiers that sacrificed their lives so we can live in peace.

“The day of the Anzac landing at Gallipoli in 1915 is annually commemorated on April 25. Anzac stands for Australian New Zealand Army Corps,” he said.

“The men who served on the Gallipoli Peninsula created a legend, adding the word ‘Anzac’ to our vocabulary and creating the notion of the Anzac spirit.”

Kyron shared his feelings about Anzac Day.

“My family is very proud to be a younger generation of Australia. This is because of our brave young men and women who were around my brothers and my age, who sacrificed their own lives so we could one day live in peace,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for these men and women, we would not be able to live the lives we do today. “For me personally Anzac Day is the most important day we celebrate as Australians.

“The Anzacs have taught my family about mateship and teamwork. Anzac Day should be a tradition that is celebrated every year and should never stop.”

As well as the school captains’ speeches, elder of the Wakka Wakka people Uncle Eric opened with a Welcome to Country and explained what Anzac Day means to him during the school’s Anzac Day ceremony.

Father Chukwudi delivered his Anzac prayers and blessing and a wreath made by staff at the school was laid at Memorial Park.

The St Mary’s community wanted to take time to recognise all returned servicemen and women, and thank them for their service.