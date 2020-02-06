St Mary’s takes out loan to aircondition classrooms

TOO COOL: St Mary's staff and students celebrate the unveiling of the new airconditioning units with the South Burnett tradies who installed them.

TOO COOL: St Mary's staff and students celebrate the unveiling of the new airconditioning units with the South Burnett tradies who installed them.

STUDENTS at Saint Mary’s Catholic College were excited to return to school this year to find several classrooms in both the primary and secondary areas had been airconditioned.

New principal Carmel O’Brien said the loan to ­install the airconditioning was an investment into the school’s ongoing role as a major educator in the region.­

The $250,000 Stage 1 airconditioning project was kept local as part of the school’s ongoing commitment to using South Burnett tradespeople wherever possible.

Gary Favier of Favier Building Industry was appointed principal contractor of the eight-week project which was undertaken during the Christmas break, and managed the three South Burnett companies also involved in the project.

Kingaroy Refrigeration undertook the installation work in the primary rooms and Astill’s Electrical took on the job in the secondary rooms.

Fielder Plumbers assisted with drainage works connected to the new units.

P&F Committee president Damien Martoo was on hand for the unveiling of the new airconditioning units.

The P&F Committee has committed to servicing the loan through its fundraising ventures, the first of which in 2020 will be a colour fun run on Saturday, February 22 from 3.30pm at the Kingaroy campus.