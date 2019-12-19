St Mary’s top OP scorers to stick together in the city

The top OP scores at St Mary's Catholic College went to Francis Hobbs, Jessica Ryan, and Patrick Hoult.

ST MARY’S Catholic College’s top three OP scorers have big plans to move to Brisbane together next year, all to study at university.

Francis Hobbs earnt an impressive OP 4, Patrick Hoult got an outstanding OP 6, and Jessica Ryan also excelled, but said she would not reveal her score publicly.

All three students said they, and their families, were very proud of their results.

Francis plans to study a Bachelor of Civil Engineering at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane next year.

“At first I was very passionate about design and I wanted to be an architect,” he said.

“Then I looked into it and decided I could pair design with my passion for maths in an engineering degree.

“Hopefully it’s a good middle ground for me. I’m really excited.”

Francis studied maths B, maths C, physics, legal studies, English, and study of religion.

“I worked really hard this year and had to focus on balancing my social life with my schoolwork and sports,” he said.

“There were a lot of times I had to say no to hanging out with my mates but it was all worth it.

“I’m feeling really good about doing so well.

“It’s all very exciting.”

Patrick plans to use his OP 6 to study a Bachelor of Secondary Education and Exercise Science at the Australian Catholic University in Brisbane.

“I’m very excited and proud of my hard work,” he said.

“I’ve grown up playing sport my whole life and I’m really passionate about it.

“I’m really into rugby league, tennis, running, and athletics so I thought it would be a good fit for me to study what I love.”

He studied Physics, maths B, PE, industrial graphics, English, and study of religion.

“It was kind of hard to balance school and sport,” Patrick said.

“I had to really focus on my studies.

“It was all worth it though and I’m really happy with how this went.”

Jessica hopes to go to the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, where she has applied to study a Bachelor of Secondary Education.

“With the end goal of hopefully going into guidance counselling,” she said.

“I’ve always had the end goal of wanting to help people in some way.

“It was a really challenging year.

“I worked so hard and studied so much.”

She studied maths B, English, biology, study of religion, PE, and business.

The three high-achieving friends plan to move into a share house together in Brisbane and all said they were excited for what 2020 had to offer them.