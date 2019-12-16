Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook

The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

More Stories

Show More
court jack beasley murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

        Crime The crazy speed a man was busted at along the Burnett Highway.

        Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        premium_icon Red Earth footprint spreads across the Burnett

        News The Red Report reveals how far foundation has come and what it hopes to achieve...

        Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Nanango High’s top OP-scorer reveals plans for future

        Education He finished Year 12 with the highest OP score in his cohort.