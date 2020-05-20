Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Crime

Stabbing investigation: Police wish to speak with boy

Felicity Ripper
20th May 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Kiamba just after 4pm on Monday.

Sunshine Coast detectives want to speak with the boy pictured, who is understood to have been travelling in a black BMW.

The sedan was located in Alexandra Headland on Tuesday.

The boy is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, of an average build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is also believed to be accompanied by a woman in her early 20s, who is described as of a dark complexion, around 165cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the pair is urged not to approach them and contact police.

kiamba police investigation stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trafficker ‘bragged’ to undercover officer about exploits

        premium_icon Trafficker ‘bragged’ to undercover officer about exploits

        News A violent South Burnett ice trafficker has been jailed after bragging to undercover police about his exploits.

        • 20th May 2020 6:00 PM
        Kingaroy Ukesters get the band back together

        premium_icon Kingaroy Ukesters get the band back together

        Community After months of forced isolation, this group is back doing what they do best.

        Community hub reopens after enduring financial blow

        premium_icon Community hub reopens after enduring financial blow

        Community Kingaroy Salvation Army is now appealing for residents to help them through tough...

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Music Buds are hard to rival for music, sound and phone talk quality