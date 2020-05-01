Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Hedland Square Shopping Centre.
South Hedland Square Shopping Centre.
Breaking

Stabbing rampage at shopping centre

by Shannon Molloy
1st May 2020 1:56 PM

Police in Western Australia are responding to a frenzied stabbing attack at a shopping centre in the state's northwest, with multiple people reportedly injured.

The frightening incident unfolded in the town of South Hedland just before 10am local time (12pm AEST) when a man armed with a knife went on a rampage and stabbed several people.

A witness told The Northwest Telegraph newspaper that the man, wearing hi-vis clothing, "stabbed someone in the McDonald's carpark".

He then went to the shopping centre and stabbed someone else, before entering the building "through the Kmart entrance before stabbing a few more", the witness told the newspaper.

"He made his way into Retravision (and) attacked a few more."

West Australian Police confirmed a responding officer discharged their firearm. TheWest news website said the offender was shot dead by police.

 

The witness told The Northwest Telegraph that the offender had been shot outside a juice bar in the food court.

Another witness told TheWest that up to seven people had been stabbed - one of them was a woman with a pram.

"Police tried to taser the attacker but shot him when the taser didn't work," the witness told the website.

Paramedics are at the scene. People are urged to avoid the area.

More to come

More Stories

breaking crime editors picks shots fired stabbing attack wa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett drivers caught under the influence

        premium_icon South Burnett drivers caught under the influence

        Crime Seven more drink and drug drivers named and shamed. Don’t let us add you to our next list...

        Food festival gets a taste of virtual world

        premium_icon Food festival gets a taste of virtual world

        News South Burnett Chef Jason Ford will be taking part of the three-day online event...

        Roadside grazing levy could be waived in near future

        premium_icon Roadside grazing levy could be waived in near future

        Council News The South Burnett Regional Council is lobbying the State Government, attempting to...

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld