STAGE ONE: Burnett locals go out to dine in

COME ON IN: Mungungo pub owner Dani Meers disinfecting tables during the first stage of the state government's coronavirus road map. Picture: Sam Turner

COME ON IN: Mungungo pub owner Dani Meers disinfecting tables during the first stage of the state government's coronavirus road map. Picture: Sam Turner

DESPITE one fresh case of coronavirus confirmed in Queensland today, North Burnett residents ventured out of their homes to enjoy dine in meals across the region.

Stage one of the state government's road map begun this week, allowing hospitality venues and beauty businesses to serve up to ten patrons at a time.

Cafes and pubs rolled the dice on whether it was viable to open their doors, even if it was to a handful of customers at a time.

Stuart, Vicki, and Brooke Frame at Cafe Delicious in Monto. Picture: Sam Turner

It appears residents are still approaching the relaxation in restrictions with trepidation, with cafes only seeing a noticeable increase in customers.

Monto locals Dillyn Potgieter and Lucy Stanley were happy to get out of the house today and support Cafe Delicious by sitting down.

"We usually go between both cafes to help during these times," Mr Potgieter said.

"It was nice to go outside today as well, we've been missing just going out for coffee and lunch," Ms Stanley added.

Lucy Stanley and Dillyn Potgieter at Cafe Delicious in Monto. Picture: Sam Turner

Monto Coffee Lounge owner Dave Horder said cafes who open for dine in have to adhere to strict guidelines concerning customers, and hygiene.

"Everyone who sits down has to write down their name and contact number in case something happens," Mr Horder said.

"We also have to disinfect every table after people leave, so there's a bit more to it than just opening."

Beverley Mctackett and Jack Wood and Monto Coffee Lounge. Picture: Sam Turner

Mungungo pub owners Dani Meers and Ray Morris decided to open for dine in bookings, disinfecting tables after each customer.

"Honestly, I think everyone is sick to death of sitting at home," Ms Meers said.

"How nice is it to sit down and have a meal, and have a chat, even if it is for an hour."

Ms Meers believes they've been able to allow dine for their town, due to Mungungo being a small community.

Mungungo pub owner Dani Meers disinfecting tables after a booking.

They're currently only taking bookings, with walk ins not encouraged, said part owner Ray Morris.

"People are dying to come out and have a bit of normality again," Mr Morris added.

"You've got an hour, so when they come in they can eat their meal, and have a drink, and then we can get the next people in."