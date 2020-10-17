Staggering class after fan’s disgusting act

Richmond bad boy Tom Lynch has shown absolute class to console a crying Port Adelaide fan just moments after another fan hurled a drink at him from the boundary during a live TV interview.

Lynch was speaking to Channel 7 after Richmond's nailbiting six-point win over Port Adelaide in the preliminary final when he had a "bundy and coke" thrown at him by an angry fan who stayed at the venue long after the final siren had sounded to give Lynch a serve.

While Lynch brushed off the interaction, it prompted an alarmed response from Channel 7 commentator Hamish McLachlan, who asked if the Tigers forward needed to walk away in the middle of the interview as security guards surrounded the area.

Channel 7's Tom Browne reported a fan accused of throwing the drink at Lynch was ejected from the Adelaide Oval.

It came after Lynch became public enemy No. 1 in Adelaide during a spiteful first quarter where he engaged in a brief melee with Port Adelaide players, including Xavier Duursma.

Lynch however, got the last laugh, and had the ball in his hands when the final siren sounded on the dramatic Tigers win which saw the club through to next week's grand final.

Tom Lynch reacted after having a 'bundy and coke' thrown at him.

However, angry Port Adelaide fans let Lynch know what they thought about him after the final time siren.

"Sorry, I'm copping it here a little bit. Can you please repeat that," he said in the middle of his interview with Seven.

"I just had a Bundy and Coke thrown on me."

Tom Lynch had a drink thrown at him before his post-game interview pic.twitter.com/B1WGi8U1Yh — 7AFL (@7AFL) October 16, 2020

As the interview continued McLachlan said: "I see the security guards and others around you. Are you OK to keep talking? There is no-one annoying you too much, is there?"

Tom Lynch consoled the Port Adelaide fan on the boundary.

Browne reported most of the thrown drink missed Lynch, but instead hit a number of Channel 7 crew members working behind the scenes.

Just minutes later Lynch was spotted returning to the boundary to speak to a crying Power fan.

The young child eventually returned to his dad's side after the conversation with Lynch, in a moment that could turn the footy public's view of him around.

Tom Lynch cheered up a young Port Adelaide fan crying in the stands after his interview. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XvqNpcsvtX — 7AFL (@7AFL) October 16, 2020

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said he was proud of Lynch's performance in his post-match press conference.

"Tom's a big boy. He can handle it," Hardwick said after comments from Port Adelaide's Hamish Hartlett made Lynch the most hated man in Adelaide on Friday.

"He's a wonderful player. One of the better players in the competition. It's water off a duck's back from Tom's point of view. He plays a game, he plays it hard, I love the way he goes about it.

"Incredibly proud, he's had a tough year. Some of those incidents have been harshly judged. He's been probably maligned a little bit for that. But he understands it. He accepts it. He gets on with it. That's what we love about him."

