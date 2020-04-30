Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THOUSANDS IN FINES: Gayndah and Mundubbera police have given out 20 traffic fines in the last 10 days. Picture: File
THOUSANDS IN FINES: Gayndah and Mundubbera police have given out 20 traffic fines in the last 10 days. Picture: File
Crime

Burnett cops hand out staggering number of fines

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
30th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURNETT police Sergeant has labelled Burnett drivers as "complacent" during the coronavirus pandemic, issuing 20 traffic infringements in 10 days.

From April 10-20, Mundubbera and Gayndah police collectively issued thousands of dollars in fines, as drivers lost dozens of demerit points.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said drivers are living with a false sense of security due to the reduced level of traffic.

"We want to remind drivers not to be complacent on our roads at this time," Sgt Clarke said.

"The dangers of road travel are still present, so everyone needs to say vigilant and safe."

Four speeding fines and one traffic infringement were given alone from April 20-21, with one driver clocked at 130km/h in a 100km/h zone between O'Bil Bil and Mundubbera.

A further 15 tickets were given out in and around Gayndah, Binjour and Ban Ban Springs from April 20-30.

The most prolific of those tickets was a 23 year old man driving on the Burnett Hwy, who was recorded driving 150km/h in a 100km/h zone on April 26.

The next highest driver was clocked at 137km/h in a 100km/h on the Burnett Hwy in Binjour.

The driver received a whopping $622 fine, and lost six demerit points.

Frontline authorities are pleading with Queenslanders to drive safely this long weekend as coronavirus travel restrictions ease.

Worrying data shows more lives have been lost on the state's road so far this year compared to 2019, despite traffic on Queensland's major highways being down more than 30 per cent.

In total, 68 lives have been lost in 2020, eight more than the same period last year.

This includes a 23-year-old man who was killed on April 12, after he collided with a logging truck on the Burnett Hwy in Boubyjan, south of Ban Ban Springs.

To combat the increasing number of deaths on the state's roads, police will increase speed detection activities including the use of random speed cameras and proactive patrols.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said there had been a sharp rise in the rate of speeding motorists on Queensland roads.

"Despite a 30 per cent reduction of vehicles on Queensland roads, we are seeing a significant increase in the proportion of speeding drivers," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"It is very concerning how often our officers and speed camera systems are detecting exceptionally high speeds.

"The risks of speeding have not changed and the faster you go, the more consequence there is if you hit something or someone else."

burnett hwy fines gayndah police mundubbera police speeding infringements

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

        premium_icon Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

        Weather Forecasters warn that a storm is tracking towards the southeast “at a reasonable clip”, with destructive winds a major danger. It comes ahead of a cold front.

        PICS: All turbines completed at Coopers Gap wind farm

        premium_icon PICS: All turbines completed at Coopers Gap wind farm

        News Starting back in 2018, over 1200 components were moved more than 300 kilometres to...

        NAMED: 13 of South Burnett’s fraudsters and stealers

        premium_icon NAMED: 13 of South Burnett’s fraudsters and stealers

        News A list of the region’s thieves and fraudsters named and shamed.

        South Burnett Saints team of the decade

        premium_icon South Burnett Saints team of the decade

        AFL 2013 marked the reintroduction of AFL into the South Burnett and with the fall of a...