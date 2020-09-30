Stags fundraiser match a lifeline for struggling club

FOR THE first time in South Burnett Rugby League history - the competition was cancelled, leaving some clubs with ongoing costs, outstanding bills and no form of income.

Just prior to the cancellation of the seasons the Nanango Stags ordered new shorts, jerseys, socks and shirts and with no games that stock was unable to be sold.

With no form of income, the Stags were left struggling, however a new game featuring the 2000 and 2018 premiership sides looks to be the lifeline the club needed.

Nanango Stags 2000 premiership winning side.

Stags president Rebecca Jackson said without this money the club wouldn’t be able to field teams next year.

“Obviously we didn’t play this year so we are pretty low on funds, however the senior boys came up with this idea of hosting a game between the 2000 and 2018 premiership sides,” Jackson said.

“The club has a massive amount of bills and so far the senior boys have gone out and found sponsors, got jerseys done up and raised around $4000.

“This money is so important to the club because if we don't come up with funds between now and the start of next year the Nanango Stags wont have any teams.”

In 2000 the Stags defeated Murgon-Goomeri 54-24 and in 2018 the Stags beat the Kingaroy Red Ants by 48 points.

The club house will open at 3pm and play both the 2000 and 2018 grand finals before the match kicks off at 6pm.