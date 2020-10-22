Menu
Vilmar Alves De Paula was given a good behaviour bond for stalking and exposing his genitals to a 70-year-old woman.
Crime

Stalker plays with penis on balcony for 70yo woman

lucy rutherford
22nd Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
A stalker decided to expose and play with his penis every time a 70-year-old woman walked past because he had seen up her skirt once, a court heard.

Vilmar Alves De Paula, 63, thought he wasn't doing anything wrong because the victim did not seem distressed by his actions.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court the victim observed De Paula with his penis out of his shorts and playing with it on multiple occasions between September 2, last year and January 29.

The court heard De Paula would sit on his balcony at his unit in Caloundra and expose his penis to the victim whenever she walked past.

"The balcony faces towards another block of units in the same complex and is clearly visible to any person entering the complex," Senior Constable Burrell said.

The court heard the victim did not know who he was and recorded the incidents to show them to police.

"The defendant stated after seeing up the victim's skirt one day last year, he decided he would show her his penis," Sen-Const Burrell said.

"He continued this pattern of behaviour whenever he saw the victim outside her unit."

The court heard De Paula told police he was remorseful for his actions and asked them to apologise on his behalf to the victim.

The court heard the victim was 70.
De Paula pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates on Wednesday to stalking and wilful exposure.

He had no criminal history.
De Paula's barrister Nathan Turner told the court De Paula accepted it happened on more than one occasion.

The court heard De Paula was suffering from the early stages of dementia.

"He instructs she (the victim) didn't appear distressed or offended by his conduct and if he was aware she was he would have stopped doing it at an early stage," Mr Turner said.

"I note the conduct was not accompanied by degrading or abusive words, not done in proximity and there's been no further allegations since January this year."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist sentenced him to a good behaviour bond of $1000 for one year.

No convictions were recorded.

caloundra magistrates court good behaviour bond stalking charges sunshine coast crime rate wilful exposure
