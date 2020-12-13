Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Star apologises for pronoun mix-up

by Eileen Reslen, Page Six
13th Dec 2020 12:57 PM

Shawn Mendes is apologising to Sam Smith for using the wrong pronouns while introducing the singer at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball on Thursday.

Smith, 28, identifies as non-binary, and uses the pronouns "they, them, and theirs." Mendes, 22, called Smith "he" during the live show.

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for refferring (sic) to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," the "Mercy" singer wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday."It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again … Sending you so much love! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met !."

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Several people took notice of the flub on social media with one person tweeting, "Hi @ShawnMendes, you misgendered Sam Smith while introducing them yesterday at the jingle ball using 'he' when they officially go by the pronouns they/them.

"When know you meant no harm and it was unintentional but you owe an apology for Sam and your non-binary fans."

Shawn's Instagram apology for his pronoun mix-up was reposted by Sam. Picture: Supplied
Shawn's Instagram apology for his pronoun mix-up was reposted by Sam. Picture: Supplied

On Friday, Smith appeared to have accepted Mendes' apology, writing back on their Instagram Story, "We're all learning together. Happy holidays, all my love xx."

In September 2019, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer explained why they decided to change their pronouns, sharing on social media, "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission.

 

Originally published as Star apologises for pronoun mix-up

More Stories

Show More
celebrity entertainment music sam smith shawn mendes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Parents stuck in checkout queues should take heed: The two months of the year when it’s the best time to stock up on toys for Christmas have been revealed.

        LAST DAYS: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        DELAY: Kingaroy Transformation Project start date postponed

        Premium Content DELAY: Kingaroy Transformation Project start date postponed

        Council News THE groundbreaking ceremony for the multimillion dollar Kingaroy Transformation...