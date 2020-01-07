Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Celebrity

Star bruised after Golden Globes incident

by Francesca Bacardi
7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM

Oops!

Joey King shared photos of herself with a bruise on her forehead this morning and revealed that her The Act co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally struck her with her Golden Globe trophy after winning yesterday.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," King, 20, tweeted. "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette."

 

Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 highlights: Best jokes, speeches and awkward moments

Arquette, who won for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in the series, cheekily responded, "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one!"

InStyle magazine posted videos on their social media pages of stars celebrating on the elevator as they made their way into the publication's afterparty, and in King and Arquette's, followers can see the moment Arquette, 51, accidentally struck the young actress.

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
awards celebrity golden globes 2020 hollywood joey king patricia arquette

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon man charged with assault

        premium_icon Murgon man charged with assault

        Breaking Police have charged a 30-year-old Murgon man after he allegedly assaulted a woman walking on the rail trail in Murgon.

        Nanango vehicle nabbed: police search continues

        premium_icon Nanango vehicle nabbed: police search continues

        News Police are currently searching for a white ute stolen from a Nanango home this...

        WEATHER FORECAST: Any rain on the horizon for region?

        premium_icon WEATHER FORECAST: Any rain on the horizon for region?

        Weather Meteorologist reveals rainfall outlook for South Burnett, and warns about upcoming...

        Bell Fashions on the Field

        premium_icon Bell Fashions on the Field

        Sport Men and women from all over the region have donned their finest racewear for the...