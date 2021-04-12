Star calls Franco a ‘sexual predator’

Actress Charlyne Yi says she tried to quit the 2017 movie The Disaster Artist amid James Franco misconduct allegations.

The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she tried to quit the film after allegations of sexually predatory behaviour from Franco made her uncomfortable working with him.

The former Freaks and Geeks actor was previously caught messaging an underage girl and was accused of sexual misconduct with women at his former acting school, which he denied.

"When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role," Yi wrote in her post.

"I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn't feel safe working with a fu**ing sexual predator. They minimised & said Franco being a predator was so last yr and that he changed … when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week."

Franco in The Disaster Artist. Picture: Warner Bros/Roadshow Films

She continued: "Predators will perform empathy, gaslight, & say they will do better-all in order to protect themselves and continue to harm others. Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too. Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators."

The actress went on to call out frequent Franco collaborator Seth Rogen for "enabling" him throughout the years.

"White men saying it's not their responsibility when holding Franco accountable, or when holding Seth Rogen and enablers accountable. Then whose responsibility is it? The women who have PTSD from Franco? Or the future targets of abuse?"

She further called out Rogen for appearing in a Saturday Night Live sketch with Franco in 2017 when the latter hosted the popular sketch show, after he apologised for messaging an underage girl. She also noted that she told her story about The Disaster Artist in light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Yi in a scene from The Disaster Artist. Picture: Warner Bros/Roadshow Films.

Franco has been accused of misconduct a few times in the past. In 2014, text conversations in which he tried to get a 17-year-old girl to meet him at a hotel in New York City surfaced.

Franco acknowledged the issue at the time and apologised during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael, according to Entertainment Weekly.

However, in 2018, the Los Angeles Times published an extensive expose about the actor in which five women from his now defunct acting school, Studio 4, accused him of using it to facilitate sexual misconduct. Two of the women filed lawsuits that were settled this year.

Franco previously denied the allegations.

Representatives for Rogen had no comment when reached by Fox News. Representatives for Franco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Days prior to her post in which she revealed she tried to quit The Disaster Artist, she called out Rogen for enabling his friend in a different Instagram Post.

Yi said a mutual friend of theirs asked her to participate in an awareness event by sharing her abuse story. She noted that the person wasn't holding Rogen accountable for enabling Franco and claims that the friend did not respond to her after that.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star calls Franco a 'sexual predator'