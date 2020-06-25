Star fights back tears in honest interview

Phoebe Burgess was overcome with emotion as she spoke candidly about the struggles of single motherhood on The Morning Show on Thursday.

Phoebe Burgess was overcome with emotion as she spoke candidly about the struggles of single motherhood on The Morning Show on Thursday.

Burgess, a 31-year-old mum-of-two, finalised her divorce from retired NRL star Sam Burgess in April.

Speaking on The Morning Show, she grew emotional as she shared the truth of her "glamorous life" with hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies

The takeaway: despite how easy Instagram can make things look, behind the scenes, it's not all stylish outfits and cute selfies for the star.

"There's not makeup every day, it's not glam being a single mum," said Phoebe, who shares custody of daughter Poppy, three, and son Billy, one, with her ex-husband.

"I do have help (from) their grandparents. My parents are amazing," she added, her voice quavering as she appeared to hold back tears.

Phoebe went on to explain that she tries to be honest with her followers about life as a single parent, insisting: "I don't like to portray a perfect scenario. It's not perfect."

The writer and TV presenter has been open about the difficulties of single motherhood before, provided a brutally honest glimpse of what it's like juggling two young kids on Instagram in January.

Phoebe, who first split from her NRL star ex-husband Sam last year, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and son Billy, 1, and daughter Poppy, 3, going out to dinner.

The Instagram influencer looked chic in a strapless maxi dress however revealed in the caption just what the photo was hiding.

"Disclaimer: not included in lovely photo are bag/stroller full of; activities, arts and crafts, ipads, portable charger (low battery = death), 2x spare outfits, sippie cups, Panadol, nurofen, 29 dummies, 4 nappies (each), one swimming nappy (you never know)," Phoebe wrote.

But she wasn't done, adding that she also had "2 undies for Pop of varying 'tightness', wipes, 'nacks' (translation:snacks), hats (bc daylight savings & Mum make the sun stop), spare togs (again, you never know)..... and Mum may have squeezed a brow gel in there".

Phoebe finished her post by adding that it was "guaranteed I still forgot something - like applying my own sunscreen" - and it was something other mums could definitely relate to.

"So just the norm love it ain't no better life than the mama life," one person commented, while another added: "Life with kids, doesn't relent."

Back in April, Phoebe finalised her divorce from retired South Sydney Rabbitohs star Sam after five years of marriage.

Phoebe reportedly walked away with 70 per cent of their marital wealth, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Sam reportedly moved out of their $3.8million home in Sydney's Maroubra towards the end of September 2019.

In March, Phoebe told Stellar magazine she had never expected her marriage to fail.

"I had an idea about how I wanted them (my children) to grow up and that's not going to happen now," she confessed.

"But I'm adjusting and I embrace being their mum every day. And if that's being a single mum, then I'll embrace that as well.

"I'm just trying to … make sure they're surrounded by love, regardless of how that family looks."

