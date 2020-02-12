Menu
Richard E. Grant poses in the Winners Room during the EE British Academy Film Awards. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Celebrity

Star got help for his celeb obsession

by Nicki Gostin
12th Feb 2020 2:32 PM

RICHARD E. Grant is a serious Barbra Streisand fan.

It started when he saw Funny Girl at the age of 14 and wrote her a letter, inviting the star to stay at his home in Swaziland as he'd read that she was "feeling very tired and pressurised" by her fame and failed romance with Ryan O'Neal.

Grant, 62, promised that she wouldn't be bothered in the African country and offered a "two-week holiday, or longer".

 

 

Barbra Streisand.
Barbra Streisand.

 

Throughout the years, Grant, who has starred in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Gosford Park and Spice World, retained a deep love for the Yentl star, so much so that he consulted his psychiatrist about it.

"I was in psychoanalysis when I was 42 and I asked the shrink is this unusual to be a middle-aged person as I was then still having this mad obsession," he recently told Page Six. "And he said, 'Well, it's probably arrested development at some level in adolescence' but he said as long as you're not hurting anyone and it makes your life tick along, then so be it."

When Grant published his teen letter on Twitter last year, Streisand responded, which brought him to tears. They've since met numerous times.

"I was at a screening at Donna Karan's place in the East Hamptons while I was working in Philadelphia last summer and managed to have a two-hour one-to-one face-to-face with no interruption conversation with her 'til 1 o'clock in the morning.

"For a fan, that was about as good as it could possibly get," he explained, noting that afterwards, he "levitated".

"I think she's extraordinarily beautiful, has the most amazing talent," he said. "Can be hilarious and heartbreaking in a heartbeat of each other."

Grant recently acquired a two-foot statue of Streisand's visage which he proudly showed off, admitting to Page Six that it cost "a lot" but declining to reveal what "a lot" means.

 

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

