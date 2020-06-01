Star publicly exposed by furious ex-wife

Josh Lucas' ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has accused the actor of "cheating" in quarantine when they'd supposedly reconciled.

Writer Henriquez branded the Ford V Ferrari star - with whom she shares 7-year-old son Noah - a "really s**t human" in a furious tweet, reports The Sun.

Lucas, 48, and Henriquez got married in March 2012 and have been on and off since she filed for divorce in January 2014.

A source close to Lucas denied the two had gotten back together at all.

Lucas has been publicly accused of cheating on the mother of his child.



Jessica wrote, "Exes are exes for a reason.

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are."

Jessica went on: "But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this.

"And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture." She signed off, "You're not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you."

Exes are exes for a reason. 😘 pic.twitter.com/rIRQw7QLDK — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) May 29, 2020

A source close to Sweet Home Alabama star Lucas claimed the exes hadn't rekindled their romance during quarantine. They told People: "They haven't been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014. "They're in California now but live separately. They weren't trying to reconcile."

The Sun Online has contacted Lucas' reps or comment.

Lucas and Henriquez have been "bird nest" co-parenting Noah since splitting when he was 1. This means rotating in and out of the same home while Noah stayed put.

They were rumoured to have reconciled several times since their official split and have attended events together with Noah in the past.

Last year, they moved to Bali with Noah so their son could attend a special environmentally-conscious school.

Henriquez previously revealed that co-parenting "sucks" and that Lucas is the person who "brings her the most pain". She said in an essay for Time magazine in 2018: "I'll say the thing that no one else wants to say: Co-parenting sucks.

"Successfully sharing the person who brings you the most joy with the person who brings you the most pain is nothing short of a miracle."

She added: "We tried really hard to be the world's friendliest exes and in photos it was believable, but in reality we were actually two people desperately clinging onto the fantasy of what we thought our family could look like."

She added that taking the step of divorcing made things final for them. She wrote: "No matter how much my ex-husband and I love each other, how much we've forgiven one another and how much we're willing to work together, divorce means we set fire to the fantasy … and what's left in the ashes is harder to accept than I imagined."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star publicly exposed by furious ex-wife