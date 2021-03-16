Menu
The Rabbitohs have made the most dramatic move in a week where several NRL clubs are swinging the axe with their Round 2 team selections.
Rugby League

Star recruit axed after one week

by Tyson Otto
16th Mar 2021 2:46 PM

Rabbitohs star signing Josh Mansour has been dropped by coach Wayne Bennett after just one week with his new club.

The veteran winger has paid the price for South Sydney's first half nightmare against the Storm in the season-opener and has been replaced by rising star Jaxson Paulo, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mansour made the high profile move to the Rabbitohs after proving himself to be one of the best wingers in the competition last year before being released by the Panthers to take up a two-year deal with the Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs were blown off the park in the first half by the Storm and Mansour has paid a heavy price for some of his mistakes, including coughing up the ball with a loose carry.

Mansour's abrupt axing headlines a series of dramatic team changes expected after a first round of carnage.

The Sharks are expected to make the bold decision to replace suspended centre Jesse Ramien with Mawene Hiroti, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The report claims Hiroti will be selected in the Sharks' squad and will be the direct replacement for Ramien.

 

 

According to reports, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has made the tough call to drop star utility Moses Mbye to the bench to facilitate the return of Adam Douehi.

Douehi will reportedly start at No. 6 for the Tigers, partnering Luke Brooks in the halves.

Meanwhile, the Roosters are reportedly considering adding talented prospect Sam Walker on the bench.

Walker was overlooked in favour of Lachlan Lam for the season-opener, but injuries to Adam Keighran and Jake Friend will reportedly open the door for Walker to make his debut in a selection that gives the Roosters the convenience of moving Lam to hooker at some point in the game.

The official team lists for Round 2 will be released at 4pm (AEDT).

 

 

 

 

