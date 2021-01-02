Star reveals 12-year-old child is gay

Dawson’s Creek actress Busy Philipps has revealed that her oldest child, Birdie, is gay and prefers they/them pronouns.

Philipps, 41, gave insight into Birdie's journey on an episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast and shared that 12-year-old Birdie prefers they/them pronouns.

"Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew," Philipps said.

Busy and Birdie.

The Dawson's Creek actress shares Birdie and 7-year-old daughter Cricket Pearl with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

Philipps admitted she has done a "bad job" with pronouns when talking to or about Birdie but was working on it because of how important it is to their identity.

"Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to," Philipps explained.

Busy Philipps.

Birdie.

"Bird was like, 'I don't give a f**k. You can talk about how I'm gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'

"So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them," Philipps added. "I f**k up sometimes, but I'm trying my best at that, too."

