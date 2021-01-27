I'm a Celebrity star rushed to hospital with bugs in ears

I'm A Celeb star Jess Eva has been rushed to hospital in "insufferable" pain due to bugs being stuck in her ears.

Eva, who co-hosts Triple M's Moonman in the Morning show, revealed more than two weeks ago that she still had bugs stuck in her ears from her time in the jungle on I'm A Celeb.

She received medical attention at the time, but this morning her Triple M co-host Lawrence Mooney revealed the pain had returned.

"If you've been following Jess in the jungle, she was talking about having bugs in her ears and then had those syringed out by a doctor and there was some pupae or larvae in there and fully grown bugs, so she had quite a menagerie in her ears," Mooney said on air this morning.

Jess Eva on I’m A Celeb.

"That situation has become critical and she is now … on morphine because the pain has become insufferable overnight."

A Triple M source told news.com.au that it's possible Eva will require emergency surgery.

"It's serious when Jess takes a day off," Mooney said. "Jess, you can't hear us but our thoughts are with you."

JESS OPENS UP ABOUT CREEPY CRAWLIES IN HER EARS

Eva first spoke about having bugs in her ears on Triple M on January 15.

"When I was in the jungle my ears started to hurt and I went to the medic a bit and then over time it got worse and worse to the point where I couldn't sleep, there was so much pain," Eva shared with co-hosts Lawrence Mooney and Chris Page.

"I reckon I lost about 30-40 per cent of my hearing on Monday/Tuesday. I could hear ringing and a lot of pressure, so obviously what was in there was already dead, but it was getting worse and worse," she said.

"I went to the doctor Wednesday … and she flushed it out, and when she flushed it out there were these little bugs with wings," she said, describing the critters as like "miniature dogs with wings".

Jess Eva shared this photo of the bugs on Insta.

"I don't know what they are," she said, adding that the bugs were taking up space in both ears.

"I think I might've got it from the pool (on I'm A Celeb). There's a big lake pool that gets a little bit manky sometimes with bugs in it," Eva speculated.

Five days ago Eva updated fans on Instagram and said she was still having problems with her ears.

"They only sucked out the jungle bug WINGS from my ears!" Eva wrote. "After increased ear pain over the last week, I went back to the doctor today. She said she'll wash them out again.

"When she started to wash them out I heard a huge, 'OH MY GOD! What is that!' On further inspection these huge, slimy, weird things were some sort of creature.

"'I think we just got the wings last time,' the doctor said! The doctor also said the antibiotic drops I was using must have freed the little buggers up!"

Jess Eva receiving medical attention.

The creatures from Jess’ ears.

I'm A Celeb continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Star rushed to hospital with bugs in ears