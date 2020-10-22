Star shuts down The Project question

Matthew McConaughey didn't hold back on details when discussing his new memoir on The Project last night.

But there was one particular question he wasn't having a bar of.

Co-host Carrie Bickmore asked the 50-year-old actor "how he felt" about US President Donald Trump as the US election nears.

"How do I feel about him?" he said, stone-faced. "I want a fuller context and a longer form to talk about that.

Matthew McConaughey did not want to talk politics on The Project.

"If I said something to you now, one line could be taken out of context and could be put into a headline, so I don't want to take the chance for that," he added.

"I need a longer forum where I know it's word for word (and) everything I'm saying is being broadcast."

Carrie swiftly moved past his comments and wrapped the interview.

Elsewhere in the interview the Oscar winner was happy to discuss horrifying details in his memoir Greenlights, including being molested as a teenager and being blackmailed into losing his virginity at the age of 15.

McConaughey is notoriously vague when it comes to his political views.

In a 2017 interview, the actor copped criticism for appearing to endorse Donald Trump.

During a televised chat with BBC's Andrew Marr, McConaughey said the "cultural elite should give (Trump) a break".

"They don't have a choice now. He's our president. And it's very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time we've ever had," he said.

"At the same time, it's time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.

"Even those who most strongly disagree with his principles, or what he's said and done. Which is another thing: We'll see what he does compared to what he had said.

"No matter how much you disagreed along the way, it's time to think about how constructive you can be, because he's our President for the next four years - at least."

It appears he still holds the same view, telling Fox & Friends this week if Trump was re-elected Americans needed to "embrace the situation".

"After that happens, whether it's an incumbent or whether it's (Joe) Biden, after it happens is when it's time to get constructive and not be in denial," McConaughey said.

"It's time to get constructive and not deny the fact of whatever's happened and embrace the situation.

"Whoever is going to be commander in chief and president of the United States of America, that's not something, hopefully, that we're going to deny or be able to argue."

