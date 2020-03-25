Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Star Casino standing down thousands of workers

by Alister Thomson
25th Mar 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Star will temporarily stand down 90 per cent of its staff and offer two weeks paid "pandemic leave" as it deals with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which has 2500 staff on the Gold Coast, made the announcement this morning after on Monday closing its gaming floors and food and beverage outlets in response to the Federal Government issuing new guidelines for social gatherings.

>> 6800 AUSSIES STOOD DOWN TODAY

Its hotel accommodation, including The Darling hotel, remains open.

The Star said it will be cutting operating costs and capital expenditure as it seeks to mitigate the impact on its operations.

Star Entertainment Group's Star Gold Coast site showing its new tower – to house Australia's first Dorsett hotel coming out of the ground
Star Entertainment Group's Star Gold Coast site showing its new tower – to house Australia's first Dorsett hotel coming out of the ground

"As an immediate measure, The Star has taken a very difficult, but necessary, decision in relation to its workforce," the company said.

"We are temporarily standing down over 90% of our approximately 9,000 employees.

"These stand downs include senior management.

"To assist our employees at this time, The Star has provided two weeks of paid pandemic leave. In addition, employees will be able to access any accrued annual and long service leave entitlements.

coronaviruspromo

Board and senior management will also forego a "significant percentage" of their fees and salaries.

The Star said it will continue to monitor developments but is unable to advise on the financial impact because of the "uncertain duration of the current circumstances".

CEO Matt Bekier: "We have incredible people at The Star and huge potential. We are also confronting, like the rest of society, an unprecedented challenge in the COVID-19 situation."

Star shares were put into a trading halt on Monday pending the announcement.

They were up 1.5 per cent to $1.64 in early trade.

Originally published as Star standing down thousands of workers

More Stories

coronavirus job losses pandemic leave star casino

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mondure and Tingoora men charged with drug possession

        premium_icon Mondure and Tingoora men charged with drug possession

        News Police locate dangerous drugs within two separate South Burnett homes.

        Do you know a sporting champion in our region?

        Do you know a sporting champion in our region?

        Sport If you know a volunteer, life member, coach or official involved at any level of...

        Region’s parkrunners find alternative ways to keep fit

        premium_icon Region’s parkrunners find alternative ways to keep fit

        Sport How #makeyourownparkrun initiative is helping people stay active and connected in...

        • 25th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
        KEEPING CONNECTED: Girl Guides to meet online

        premium_icon KEEPING CONNECTED: Girl Guides to meet online

        Clubs ‘We need these groups more than ever.’