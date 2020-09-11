Star’s farewell: Channel 10 ‘saved me’

The Studio 10 co-hosts bid another emotional goodbye to one of their own this morning, after Kerri-Anne Kennerley said farewell to the show.

"You guys have been my family," TV veteran Kennerley said.

"I feel so privileged. You guys took me in and generously just gave me a shoulder to lean on and I have leaned on you."

Kerri-Anne bid goodbye to Ten.

The co-host, who has been on the show for two years, emphasised how much support she had from the network and co-hosts, especially following the death of her husband John Kennerley, who passed away in 2019.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley and her late husband John.

"I thought I'd have John for a very long time it wasn't to be - coming into work probably literally saved me. You people, our audience, literally saved me," she said.

"The day of his funeral where you actually left your own television show, early, to come to his funeral was one of the most beautiful moments.

"That was so deeply moving and Channel 10 made that decision, Channel 10 allowed you to do that to support me and it was really beautiful - I was so grateful."

Kennerley added that despite some of the controversies she was involved, she was incredibly thankful.

Today is Kerri-Anne’s last day on Studio 10.

"For all the misdemeanours there have been, thank you, because you did, and have saved my sanity, thank you."

Meanwhile, Joe Hildebrand made his own tearful goodbye yesterday.

"I am leaving Studio 10," Hildebrand, who been on the show since it started in 2013, said on air. "I have given it a huge amount of thought. It has been really hard.

"We all know the show is getting a bit of a shake-up," he said.

"Channel 10 and my lovely bosses asked me if I would stay in a new role. We talked warmly and openly about what that might look like, and they were really keen and really lovely about it."

In the end Hildebrand decided it was better to leave the program and "give the new show, whatever it may look like, a chance to breathe and have a fresh start without me hanging around".

The show will also be losing Natarsha Belling.

