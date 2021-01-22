Star’s shock abuse claims emerge

Christina Ricci has filed for a restraining order against her husband, cinematographer James Heerdegen, which a judge granted late on Wednesday.

The actress, who filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July over claims of alleged abuse, has provided new details about the alleged abuse, TMZ reports. Heerdegen denies the allegations.

The 40-year-old Casper star claims that Heerdegen's abuse began in December 2019, at which point she told him she wanted a divorce, though when the COVID-19 lockdown began in March, she "found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser".

Her filing claims that Heerdegen attacked her twice in June 2020, allegedly dragging her around the house and threw coffee and a chair at her.

In her latest filing, Ricci also said Heerdegen told her in late 2019, "The only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces." She said it was "something that made me think that (he) could kill me".

The judges order mandates Heerdegen keep at least 100m from Ricci and the couple's six-year-old son Freddie, and have no contact with them.

She's also seeking a formal court order blocking him from returning to their home, which he has already moved out of.

Ricci is also seeking to block Heerdegen from releasing unspecified audio and video she fears he'll use to extort or "humiliate and embarrass" her, and wants him to hand over the materials.

Through his lawyer, Larry Bakman, Heerdegen told TMZ he "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms Ricci as having occurred in 2020" and told the site he plans to file his own restraining order against Ricci "detailing her abusive conduct fuelled by alcohol and substance abuse".

"His papers will also include documentation that Ms Ricci advised law enforcement in December 2019 that there had been no prior incidents of domestic violence between the couple, thereby calling into question her credibility."

Ricci and Heerdegen met in 2011 on the set of Ricci's ill-fated series Pan Am and married in 2013.

