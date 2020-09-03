Star’s son is her absolute spitting image
For all those still yearning for a five-piece Spice Girls reunion, we may have found a solution.
Reticent-to-reunite Spice, Victoria Beckham, this week celebrated son Romeo's 18th birthday, and her post marking her second-oldest child's milestone revealed that he's the spitting image of both of his parents - in particular, his very famous mum.
Honestly, put this boy in a little black Gucci dress and he could play Wembley with Geri, Emma and the Mels without fans knowing the difference:
Take a look at Romeo and his mum side-by-side:
Romeo's dad David Beckham got in on the birthday action too, posing alongside his now-adult son who has officially outgrown him:
It's been a busy few months for the Beckhams as Romeo's older brother Brooklyn, 21, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz got engaged back in July.
And the couple have given fans a few glimpses at Peltz's engagement ring, which The Sun reports cost a quarter of a million pounds - that's roughly $A453,000.
An insider told the paper that Brooklyn's dad David, 45, and mum Victoria, 46, have already given their blessing to the marriage.
"It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet."
Victoria also posted a slideshow of videos and photos of her son for his 18th birthday - including a young Romeo excitedly watching his mum on stage as part of the Spice Girls' 2007/08 reunion world tour.
Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham.... We couldn’t be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much. The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all xxxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven
