STATE ELECTION: Who we know is running in Nanango so far

ELECTION: Three candidates have cominated to contest the election for the seat of Nanango next month.

ELECTION: Three candidates have cominated to contest the election for the seat of Nanango next month.

ON October 31, voters will head to the polls for the 2020 state election.

In the seat of Nanango, local MP and opposition leader Deb Frecklington is fighting to retain her seat for a fourth term, and return the LNP to government.

But two candidates have announced they will be challenging the incumbent member, hoping to overturn Ms Frecklington’s mammoth 13 per cent margin.

Here’s every candidate running for the seat of Nanango so far:

Member for Nanango and opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Deb Frecklington – Sitting LNP member

WHEN voters head to the polls on October 31, country-raised Deb Frecklington will be facing a political battle on two fronts.

On top of campaigning to hold her seat of Nanango for a fourth term, Ms Frecklington is fighting to restore the LNP to government and become the first Premier from outside the state‘s South East corner since 1989.

It‘s an achievement she believes is well within her grasp and one that is long overdue.

“I‘m really excited for it,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The time is ripe for regional Queensland to have excellent representation from the top.”

READ OUR PROFILE ON DEB HERE

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – one Nation Candidate for Nanango Tony Scrimshaw

Tony Scrimshaw – One Nation Candidate

ONE Nation has confirmed a former Australian Defence soldier will represent the party in the seat of Nanango at this year‘s state election.

Tony Scrimshaw served a combined 14 years in the Australian Army and navy before moving to Nanango eight years ago with his wife and son.

“We made a conscious decision in 2012 to move to Nanango and raise our son in a community that still has values and an appreciation for agriculture,” Mr Scrimshaw said.

“I‘ve seen first-hand the difficulties of this prolonged drought and I’ve watched local families break down in front of me because politicians refuse to do anything about water security, and that includes the woman who’s trying to become the next Premier of this state.”

READ ABOUT THE FORMER SOLDIER’S PLANS HERE

LABOR'S NANANGO CANDIDATE: Registered nurse Mark Stapleton has thrown his hat into the ring against Liberal opposition leader Deb Frecklington in the Nanango electorate. Picture: Contributed

Mark Stapleton – Labor Candidate

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Mark Stapleton would join her team to contest Nanango for Labor in July.

Mr Stapleton said he is committed to representing the needs of his local community, and will fight for the essential services it needs to get it through the global pandemic.

“I will work alongside my Nanango community to reinvigorate the local economy and get Queenslanders back to work,” he said.

“I’m also proud to be part of a Labor team that has a strong track record of infrastructure delivery for the Nanango electorate, like the new hospital we are currently building in Kingaroy.”

READ MORE ABOUT MR STAPLETON HERE