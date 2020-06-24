Statewide blitz catches 13 trainers in net

Trainer John Zielke reacts with Jockey Tegan Harrison (left) after riding Dreams Aplenty to victory in Race 4, the 1400m XXXX Gold Coast Cup at the Aquis Gold Coast Turf Club on the Gold Coast, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

TWO of the trainers charged by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission for buying unregistered products say they are guilty only of buying from an unregistered dealer and expect to be given fines only.

A host of trainers across the state face sanctions after QRIC announced charges had been laid against 15 participants for buying unregistered products.

Trainers Trinity Bannon, Kristy Best, Darryl Gardiner, Darryl Hansen, Kevin Miller, Steven Royes, Toni Schofield, Ian Shaw, Christopher Tapiolas, Ricky Vale, Jared Wehlow, Benjamin Williams and John Zielke have been charged with allegedly procuring substances or preparations in breach of the applicable legislation. Jockey Mark Barnham and stablehand Andrew Minton were also charged.

John Zielke said his charge relates to a one-off purchase made two years ago of a product he didn't even use.

"The charge is basically for purchasing a product that's not registered," Zielke said.

"I was heading north and needed saline drenches. One was to be used on Tuesday after a gallop and the other as a follow up on the Wednesday (for a Saturday race).

"When they came, they didn't have labels on them. I rang the bloke and asked what was in them and he wouldn't tell me. I couldn't trust what was in them, so I threw them away and didn't even use them.

"The stewards have one exhibit and that was a transaction I made with this person on one occasion."

Sunshine Coast trainer Darryl Hansen said he stopped using the provider "a couple of months ago" after he learned the person wasn't licensed.

"As I have for years, I've purchased saline drenches, which trainers use, off one man," Hansen said.

"QRIC have found he's unlicensed to be selling the product and I've come under breach of that rule, which is minor.

"The outcome will be a minor fine.

Darryl Hansen insists he’s done nothing untoward.

"I've done nothing untoward. Horses get salines every week. There are no raceday treatments, no cheating involved. It's a product every trainer used every week."

QRIC said alleged breaches are as a result of a state-wide investigation into actions that are in breach of Australian Rule of Racing 256(2)(a)(iii), which states:

"A person must not have in his or her possession or on his or her premises any medication, substance or preparation which has not been registered, labelled, prescribed, dispensed or obtained in accordance with applicable Commonwealth and State legislation."

Stewards started questioning a number of months ago, relating to financial transactions around the source of the products.

There has been no suggestion of any swab irregularities, nor any allegations of raceday treatments.

Stewards have requested submissions from those charged in writing or at an Inquiry on a date to be fixed.