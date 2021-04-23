Menu
Goomeri have commemorated local servicemen and women with the unveiling of a bronze digger statue ahead of ANZAC Day. Photo/Office of Llew O'Brien MP.
Community

Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

Holly Cormack
23rd Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In honour of the town’s World War II servicemen and women, a bronze statue was unveiled beside the Goomeri War Memorial Clock this morning ahead of ANZAC DAY.

The statue, representing a Second World War digger, was designed after the Goomeri chapter of the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch received a $43,950 grant through the Morrison Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.

“The statue is designed to be a striking representation of service personnel from Goomeri and the surrounding districts, and will be a strong visual reminder of the services and sacrifices made during the Second World War,” Federal Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O‘Brien said.

“It’s a fitting tribute that will ensure the people of Wide Bay continue to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women during wartime.”

The bronze digger statue was unveiled beside the Goomeri War Memorial Clock this morning. Photo/Office of Llew O'Brien MP.
Mr O’Brien congratulated Marlene Pointon for initiating the project, and the Goomeri Branch and the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch for their work in ensuring the legacy of Australia’s war heroes is remembered as well for their ongoing advocacy for veterans.

More than $1 million in funding was provided through this round of the Saluting Their Service commemorative grants program.

