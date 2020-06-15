Staying connected with butterflies during pandemic

BUTTERFLY BRAINCHILD: Support Worker Shelley Hayden, who works with the CentaCare Neighbourhood Centre in Kingaroy. Photo: Madeline Grace

RESTRICTIONS aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have created big challenges for our community as we adapt to changes in the way we live.

CentaCare is calling on the South Burnett community to help combat social isolation and share a message of positivity and hope by making origami butterflies.

The campaign has generated a great response from the community since its launch in early June.

The campaign is the brainchild of Support Worker Shelley Hayden, who works with the CentaCare Neighbourhood Centre in Kingaroy.

“We’re all about forging connections in our community,” said Ms Hayden.

“The groups and events we usually hold have temporarily ceased due to COVID-19, so we wanted to unite people in different ways.

“The campaign has resonated with a wide cross-section of the community, which has surprised us. People of all ages and from all walks of life have jumped on board.

“It’s been interesting to see how everyone gets something different from the project.”

The Kingaroy Centacare team: Support Worker Shelley Hayden, Admin Officer Terry Hardy, Regional Coordinator Erin Jeffs, and Practitioner Sharon Collins. Photo: Madeline Grace

One of the participants, Jan, has busied herself making butterflies because she enjoys embracing new opportunities and challenging herself to learn new skills.

Another participant, Laurelle, said she enjoys the sense of belonging the project gives her and feeling like she is part of something bigger.

“Even though we are separated by distance, we are working together to create something beautiful,” said Laurelle.

And what will happen to all the beautiful butterflies?

“The butterflies will be used to create an art piece, which will be unveiled at a community event at some point in the future,” said Ms Hayden.

“We are looking forward to a time when we can all safely come back together again.

“This art piece will make the moment just that little bit sweeter.

“We can’t wait to show those who participated what they’ve been part of.”

The community can register to participate in the Un-social Butterfly Project at centacarebrisbane.net.au/unsocial-butterfly

Centacare’s Neighbourhood Centre aims to combat social isolation and improve quality of life for people in the South Burnett.

The Centre provides access to appropriate support services and runs groups and events to facilitate social connectedness, participation and resilience.

The Centre also works to increase broader community awareness education around social issues.

CentaCare also provides sexual assault, family and relationship support, aged care and disability services in the South Burnett.