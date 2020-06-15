STEALING SPREE: Murgon man steals from council and QFES

FROM T-shirts and motor vehicles, to torches and generators - one Murgon man has been charged with a long list of offences following a spree of thefts across the South Burnett.

Clayton Alfred Davidson, 33, pleaded guilty to all 12 charges laid against him in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday June 12, 2020.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the court there was a standalone charge involving the possession of suspected stolen property from May 11.

Davidson was alleged to have stolen a pair of headphones, but this charge was dismissed under the grounds of lack of evidence.

The defendant’s lawyer Mark Oliver from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Legal Service (ATSILS) said his client was on a return to prison warrant.

“There is no application for bail your honour… the defendant has indicated to me verbally that he agrees with the facts and that the remaining 12 matters will all be pleas of guilty,” Mr Oliver said.

Clayton Alfred Davidson. Source: Facebook.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read out each of Davidson’s 12 charges to the court.

“In relation to that charge of having the headphones, the prosecutor has offered no evidence, so the charge is dismissed, and you are discharged,” he said.

Between March 18 and June 9, 2020 Davidson was charged with multiple thefts and possession charges.

The string of thefts started on March 18 at Murgon when Davidson stole a black T-shirt the property of Target.

On May 1 Davidson unlawfully entered a Purses Coaches motor vehicle in Murgon without consent before contravening a police officer’s orders in Murgon sometime between May 8-17.

“On the 13th of May 2020 at Murgon you stole meat, the property of Staffy Proprietary Limited, trading as IGA,” Mr Sinclair said.

“On the 2nd of June 2020 at Kingaroy you unlawfully entered a vehicle namely a car of another, namely Luke Medcalf trading as Elecfix Solutions, with intent to commit an indictable offence.”

Clayton Alfred Davidson. Source: Facebook.

The court then heard Davidson broke into Kevin F. J. Woods Solicitors on King St in Kingaroy sometime between June 4 to June 9 and stole a laptop and a cheque book.

On June 5 he entered the premises of the South Burnett Regional Council in Kingaroy and committed and stole sound producing equipment.

“On the 5th of June 2020 you entered the premises of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Kingaroy and committed an indictable offence, namely you stole a generator in the premises,” Mr Sinclair said.

“On the 6th of June 2020 at Murgon you possessed property namely a metal torch engraved with “K6” that may be reasonably suspected of being stolen… again on the 6th of June at Murgon you had a hypodermic syringe and needle and you failed to take all reasonable care and precautions to prevent danger to others.”

Davidson was also charged with breaking a condition of his bail by failing to report on the allocated days and his final charge occurred on Thursday, June 11 when he was found in possession of marijuana.

Davidson pleaded guilty to all 12 charges.

Mr Sinclair said he accepted his pleas and adjourned Davidson’s sentencing to Friday, June 26 where he will appear via video link.